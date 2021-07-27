Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 500,875 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80.

