Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. 8,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,446. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.