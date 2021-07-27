Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,799 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 5,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $113.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

