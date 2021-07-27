Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.64. 118,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,106. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

