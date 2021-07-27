Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,158 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. 68,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,687. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

