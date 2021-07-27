ClinTex CTi Price Up 6.9% This Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.81 or 0.00805887 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

