Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,549 ($20.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,564.74. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.