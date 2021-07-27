Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,549 ($20.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,564.74. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

