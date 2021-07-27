Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. 3,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,945. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

