Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $37.14 price objective on the stock.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

