Cogeco Communications (CCA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cogeco Communications (TSE: CCA):

7/16/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$127.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$131.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$127.00 to C$132.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$131.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.31 on Tuesday, reaching C$119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,274. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.03. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Get Cogeco Communications Inc alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.3999989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.