CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWBR. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CohBar by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.