Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

