Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.79.

FFIV stock opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

