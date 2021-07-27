Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.79.
FFIV stock opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
