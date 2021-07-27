Colony Group LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,265 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.65. 7,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,885. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $293.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.