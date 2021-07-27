Colony Group LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

