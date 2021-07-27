Colony Group LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.89. 29,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,855. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.57. The firm has a market cap of $229.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

