Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 223,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,469. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21.

