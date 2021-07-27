Colony Group LLC Sells 11,939 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,100,877 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82.

