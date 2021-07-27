Colony Group LLC Sells 16,021 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,146. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

