Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Comerica has raised its dividend by 149.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Comerica stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,069. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

