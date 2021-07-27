Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.76 ($6.77).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.53 ($6.50) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

