Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of CBU opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

