Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

