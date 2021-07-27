Comparing Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) & Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Summit Materials 6.70% 7.20% 2.64%

This is a summary of current ratings for Largo Resources and Summit Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summit Materials 1 3 3 0 2.29

Largo Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.55%. Summit Materials has a consensus price target of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and Summit Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.31 $6.76 million $0.11 142.27 Summit Materials $2.33 billion 1.64 $141.24 million $0.81 40.30

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Summit Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

