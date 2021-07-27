Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,916. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.