Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.