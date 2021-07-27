Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,497. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

