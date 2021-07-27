Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

