Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 260,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Continental Resources worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.