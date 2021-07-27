Contrasting ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) & Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Glanbia pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of ROHM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Glanbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ROHM and Glanbia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ROHM and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 10.27% 5.18% 4.38% Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ROHM has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glanbia has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ROHM and Glanbia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $3.40 billion 2.72 $349.07 million N/A N/A Glanbia $4.37 billion 1.09 $164.26 million $3.38 24.16

ROHM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glanbia.

Summary

ROHM beats Glanbia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, bipolar transistors, and MOSFETs. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, IPM, and power diodes and transistors; passive devices, such as resistors, tantalum capacitors, and conductive polymer capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors; and modules, including power modules, wireless communication modules, print heads, and battery less radio modules, as well as chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

