Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSNVY remained flat at $$56.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25. Corbion has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $60.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Corbion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

