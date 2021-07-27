Cormark Weighs in on Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Excellon Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:EXN opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.