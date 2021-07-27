Cormark Weighs in on Real Matters Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.90 million.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.