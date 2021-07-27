Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54 to $0.59 EPS.

GLW traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 363,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61. Corning has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

