CorVel (CRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. CorVel has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $140.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,238,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,120. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

