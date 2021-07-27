CorVel (CRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.
CorVel stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. CorVel has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $140.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.99.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.