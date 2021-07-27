CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

CSGP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.64. CoStar Group has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.49.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

