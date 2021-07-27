CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.49.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

