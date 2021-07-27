Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,850 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

