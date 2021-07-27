Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 273,682 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 519.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,682 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BKEPP stock remained flat at $$8.15 during trading on Tuesday. 3,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,011. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.