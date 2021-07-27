Cove Street Capital LLC Increases Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,812 shares during the quarter. Colfax accounts for approximately 5.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.59% of Colfax worth $35,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 25.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,831,000 after purchasing an additional 234,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,340. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

