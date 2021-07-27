Cove Street Capital LLC Invests $10.11 Million in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 687,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,000. CNX Resources comprises 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,542,000 after acquiring an additional 755,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,408 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 62,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

