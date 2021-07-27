Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.