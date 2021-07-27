Cowen Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $96.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,621,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.