Cowen Initiates Coverage on Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock.

CLVR opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $3,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $3,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

