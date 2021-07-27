Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $90.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Crane by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Crane by 125.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crane by 61.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

