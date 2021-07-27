Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $90.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.
Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CR traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
