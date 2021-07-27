Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

CR stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 415,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

