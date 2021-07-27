Credit Suisse AG Has $261,000 Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.