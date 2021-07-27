Credit Suisse AG Makes New $308,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.