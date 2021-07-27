Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

