Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,142 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,142 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BDSI stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

